EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian duo Wahab Hanan and Latif Anabila terminate contracts with Tunisian side Club Africain

Ghanaian duo Abdul Wahab Hanan and Abdul Latif Anabila have terminated their contracts with Tunisian giants Club Africain, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The former New Edubiase duo spent the last six months with the Al Ifriki where they played influential roles in the Tunisian league for the side.

The Ghanaian duo who are currently in Ghana have decided not to return to the club after not being paid their signing-on fees and salaries for several months.

The agency of the two players together with their management have decided to end the marriage of the two players with the Tunisians, a decision Club Africain have consented to.

Information from Tunisia is that Club Africain are cash-strapped and are struggling to handle their financial requirements.

Sources close to the players confirmed this news to GHANAsoccernet.com

The duo who are in Ghana currently are not returning to the club according to insiders.

The return of the two brilliant midfielders who had stints with New Edubiase and Tema Youth before departing to Tunisia offers many clubs to chance to open negotiations with them as the transfer window is still opened.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

