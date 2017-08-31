EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo to join Nottingham Forest on loan

English born Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo is set to join English Championship side Nottingham Forest on a season loan before the summer transfer window shuts in midnight, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 22-year-old joined the Gers at the start of last season from English Premier League side Leicester City on a four-year deal.

But it took some time before the former Bury loanee blossomed into one the side's key players under former coach Mark Warburton.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com can report that Dodoo is set to join Warburton at Nottingham Forest on a season long loan deal after growing frustrated at his lack of playing time under Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha this term.

Dodoo scored five goals in 15 appearances for Rangers last season.

He has not featured for the Ibrox club this season.

