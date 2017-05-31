EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian forward Reagy Ofosu set to leave Dutch side NEC
Ghanaian striker Reagy Ofosu is expected to leave Dutch side Nijmegen, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.
The 25-year-old is no longer part of the plans of newly-appointed coach Robby Alflen and looks ready for departure.
The appointment of the former Heracles Almelo assistant manager means a number of players will be shown the exit.
He joined NEC from SV Grödig and contributed 19 times and scored two goals this season.
By Patrick Akoto