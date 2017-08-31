EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei set to join German side FC Kaiserslautern

VfB Stuttgart Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei is set to join German side FC Kaiserslautern, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 19-year-old will join the second-tier side on an initial loan deal barring any last minute hitches.

Sarpei's future has been unsettled at the club after holding out pre-season with Dutch side VVV Venlo.

The African had been heavily tipped to finalized a loan move to the Eredivise side from newly promoted German outfit, but that fizzled out over work permit issues.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the hugely talented midfielder will be snapped up by FC Kaiserslautern, who have been impressed with the quality of the Ghanaian.

He will sign for an initial one-year loan deal who is returning to his best after suffering an injury back in November last year.

The setback means he sat out for four months and found it difficult to become a starter in the Stuttgart team - leading to the decision to send him on loan to Dutch side Venlo.

But after the deal fell through, the Ghanaian has returned to the Swabians with a view of securing a move elsewhere and Kaiserslautern appears the next destination.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)