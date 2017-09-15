EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo embroiled in acrimonious splits with former agent over cash

Swedish side Sirius IK and a local Ghanaian academy are embroiled in a battle over midfielder Kingsley Sarfo's transfer fee to giants Malmo FF, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The European outfit are in a bitter financial dispute with Academy Soldiers which claims to own part of the player's economic right.

Sarfo, 22, joined the Swedish giants on a four-year deal for $1.5 million in June this year but the dust is yet to settle as the Ghanaian academy which is partly run by the Strand family in Vellinge - which is a municipality in Sweden, are demanding a 10% share of the transfer payment.

But the Ghanaian, who is being courted by the Swedish federation, has flatly denied any association with the academy claiming he has no contract with the side.

"If you ask me if I have had a contract with soccer soldiers, then the answer is no, " says Sarfo to UNT.

"I have never had a contract with neither Soccer soldier nor with the Strand family. I have only had Niklas (Strand) as an agent before."

However, he admits he has ten percent of the amount paid by Malmo to his former club Sirius IK.

"That's right, but I do not think the money is more important than the truth," says Sarfo.

Malmo have insisted it has nothing to do with the dispute and will not be entangled in the financial turf war.

Niklas Strand is the brother of ex-Medeama and Bechem United coach Tom Marcus Strand.

The Strand family alongside local representative Kwasi Darlington took the youngster to Sweden after scouting him in Ghana.

Soccer Soldier would be regarded as a third party ownership of the midfielder, which is prohibited in the European country.

By Patrick Akoto

