EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian midfielder Prosper Kasim joins Swedish side Norrby on loan

Along with his countryman Lawson Sabah, IFK Gothenburg acquired Prosper Kasim in December 2014 from Ghanaian side Inter Allies.
The then 18-year-old player signed a five-year contract with IFK Gothenburg - but Kasim particularly had sparse playing time.
Now it is clear that the 20-year-old striker has loaned to Norrby during the coming season.
"It will be good for me and my development to go to Norrby," he added.
In January, Kasim underwent a trial at Norrby which prompted them to offer him the season-long loan offer.
Kasim says he has developed a lot since joining IFK Göteborg but thinks there is more room for improvement.
"I've learned a lot since then. But I am still growing and need to learn more about the system," he said.