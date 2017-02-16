EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian midfielder Prosper Kasim joins Swedish side Norrby on loan

"What I need now is playing time and to go on loan will give me confidence and get me in good shape," Kasim said.

The 20-year-old joins Norrby from giants IFK Gothenburg in search of regular playing time.

Ghanaian midfielder Prosper Kasim has joined newly promoted Swedish top-flight Norrby on loan for one season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Along with his countryman Lawson Sabah, IFK Gothenburg acquired Prosper Kasim in December 2014 from Ghanaian side Inter Allies.

The then 18-year-old player signed a five-year contract with IFK Gothenburg - but Kasim particularly had sparse playing time.

Now it is clear that the 20-year-old striker has loaned to Norrby during the coming season.

"It will be good for me and my development to go to Norrby," he added.

In January, Kasim underwent a trial at Norrby which prompted them to offer him the season-long loan offer.

Kasim says he has developed a lot since joining IFK Göteborg but thinks there is more room for improvement.

"I've learned a lot since then. But I am still growing and need to learn more about the system," he said.