Ghanaian teen striker Eugene Ofosu-Ayeh has signed a short term deal with German Bundesliga 2 side Arminia Bielefeld, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

He is younger brother of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Phil.

The 21-year-old's contract will expire at the end of the season.

Eugene wants to follow in the footsteps of his elder brother who has been his inspiration.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)