EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil begins training with Belgian side Genk

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil has started training with Belgian outfit Genk, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 20-year-old was among the new recruit who trained with the European side over the weekend.

Paintsil, who joined the side from Hungarian giants Ferencvaros, is expected to be key for the side in the upcoming season.

The former Tema Youth star was a revelation in Hungary where he scored 10 goals in 27 appearances and provided 7 assists.

However, Paintsil's move to Genk is being contested by the Budapest-based side.

Ferencvaros have appointed Swiss lawyers to fight the transfer of the Ghanaian player to Belgian side Genk at FIFA, insisting Tema Youth have no right to the sell the player.