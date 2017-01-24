EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian winger Prosper Kasim training with Swedish side Norrby IF ahead of potential loan move

Ghanaian winger Prosper Kasim is training with newly-promoted Swedish side Norrby IF with a view of securing a loan deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 20-year-old is currently on the books of IFK Göteborg.

The former Inter Allies wideman has been holding a trial session with Norrby IF hoping to secure a move to the club.

GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal the youngster will be handed an initial loan deal if he impresses.

He will subsequently handed a permanent contract depending on his performance for the Swedish side.

Kasim joined the Comrades from Ghanaian side Inter Allies in 2015.

