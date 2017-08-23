EXCLUSIVE: Godfred Donsah to join Torino on loan

Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah will join Torino on an initial loan for a fee of €1 million from Bologna with the option of making it permanent for €5 million at the end of the season, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 21-year-old, who has been the subject of a protracted summer target for the Grenades could finally seal the move after both parties found an amicable understanding.

Hierarchies of the two clubs met after their 1-1 stalemate at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in the Serie A opener to discuss the deal, which went down well with both parties. The move will be confirmed imminently.

The deal could pave way for the exit of compatriot Afriyie Acquah, who has been linked with a number of clubs in the English Premier League and Serie A.

Donsah has featured 55 times in the Italian league for Bologna since joining the side two seasons ago.

