EXCLUSIVE: Great Olympics sign former Medeama goalkeeper Michael Sai

Great Olympics have completed the signing of goalkeeper Michael Sai, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Sai joins as a free agent after leaving Medeama.

The former Berekum Chelsea glovesman will work under his former coach Tom Strand.

He is expected to provide competition for a starting berth.

The Wonder Club appear to be revived since the Swedish took over after they managed a deserved 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko last Saturday.

