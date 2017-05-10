EXCLUSIVE: Great Olympics sign former Medeama goalkeeper Michael Sai
Great Olympics have completed the signing of goalkeeper Michael Sai, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.
Sai joins as a free agent after leaving Medeama.
The former Berekum Chelsea glovesman will work under his former coach Tom Strand.
He is expected to provide competition for a starting berth.
The Wonder Club appear to be revived since the Swedish took over after they managed a deserved 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko last Saturday.