EXCLUSIVE: Greek FA to rule on Michael Essien's €651,000 compensation from Panathinaikos this week

The Greek FA will rule on Michael Essien's appeal against Panathinaikos over an acrimonious €651,000 severance package this week, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 34-year-old dragged the Greek giants to the Finance Dispute Resolution chamber of the Greek Football Federation over the handling of his severance package.

Represented by one of the highly respected sports lawyers in Greece Lina and Aspa Souloukou, who are sisters, Essien sought the payment of the entire money from his remaining one-year contract with the Greek giants Panathinaikos.

That is because the previously agreed monthly payment of €91,250 was not honoured for six months by the Greek club which forced his lawyers to report Panathinaikos to the football authorities.

However Panathinaikos lawyer rejected the claims of the Ghana star insisting that the former Chelsea player is seeking to blackmail the Greek club.

The Greek FA will rule on the matter this week to put an end to the long-winding legal battle.

Essien, who previously played for European giants AC Milan and Real Madrid, had one year left on his contract with Panathinaikos.

The two sides were in talks for a mutual agreement before the Ghanaian was declared a free agent which will allow him to join a club of his choice.

The agreement allows Essien to join any club of his choice without refering to Panathinaikos but the Greeks must pay him the remainder of his contract.

The mutual agreement marked the end of one of the most unsuccessful signings in history of Panathinaikos.

Essien is currently on the books of Indonesian side Persib Bandung.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)