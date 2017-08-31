EXCLUSIVE : Greek giants Veria FC complete double swoop for Vision FC stars Gideon 'Young Muller' Offei, Yamoah on transfer deadline

Greek powerhouse Veria FC have completed the signing of Ghanaian young stars Gideon 'Young Muller ' Offei and Alex Yamoah on a three -year deal each on transfer deadline day, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Gideon 'Young Muller's Offei, who was heavily linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich last month following his exploits for Vision FC in Ghana's second tier league, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract after impressing scouts of the Rossoblu.

Alex Yamoah, who played an integral role the Amrahia-based outfit impressive debut division one league campaign, also secured the same number of years as Offei.

Offei, nicknamed 'Young Muller' due to similarities in playing style with German legend Thomas Muller starlet, who has an eye for goal, has been tipped for greatness by the game's aficionados.

The attacking midfielder is a manipulator of space, a reader of the game, a player whose unorthodox idiosyncrasies represent a role extremely enviable for his age.

The 18-year-old is a prodigiously talented footballer who engineered the fine form of the second-tier side this season.

The duo are expected to help coach Apostolos Charalampidis' side win promotion at the first time of asking following their relegation from the Greek Super League last term.

Vision FC have made earth-shattering transfer deals since its short emergence after selling Michael Baidoo to Danish side FC Midtjylland and Sadam Sulley to Polish giants Legia Warsaw.

