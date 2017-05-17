EXCLUSIVE: Hammarby coach Jakob Michelsen reveals he was not involved in the recruitment of Ghanaian flop Gershon Kofffie

Hammarby coach Jakob Michelsen has passed a damning verdict on midfielder Gershon Koffie, claiming he did not sanction the signing of the Ghanaian flop.

In a dramatic U-turn, the gaffer claims he never saw the 25-year-old before he was brought to the Swedish club.

The latest claim is in sharp contrast to the praises showered on the Ghanaian when he first joined the Allsvenskan side in the winter.

"Gershon is a very good box to box player who has both good passes and good defensive characteristics," Jakob Michelsens said when the club presented him to the media

"We have followed him for long and he was timely for us already this summer."

"It feels very good to be able to bring in a player that is both established in the MLS but it is very developable, said sports director Mats Jingblad at the time.

But in a shocking turnaround, Hammarby coach Jakob Michelsen, has claimed he had no idea about the transfer of the midfielder after he was farmed out on loan back at New England Revolution.

"Koffie was in the squad, and he has not had a role that we or he has been pleased with," he claimed this week

"That's why he has disappeared again and returned to the United States, which has been a great success. I had never seen Koffie before he came here. It was the scouting department that brought him here. "

Koffie spent three months at the club where he made just one appearance in the Premier Division.

