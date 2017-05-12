EXCLUSIVE: Hearts midfielder Mohammed Alhassan closes on Great Olympics loan move

Great Olympics are on the verge of sealing a loan swoop for Hearts of Oak midfielder Mohammed Alhassan, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Olympics coach Tom Strand is keen to bring in fresh faces to bolster the side’s in the transfer window following an underwhelming first round and has identified Hearts of Oak’s Mohammed Alhassan as a key target.

According to a close source, Alhassan, who has struggled to break into Frank Nuttall’s team after joining in the close season is excited by the challenge.

“The coach is looking to loan out some of their fringe players to other clubs for the second round so that they can get playing time. They are on the verge of loaning out Mohammed Alhassan to Olympics and I can confirm that the move could be finalized by the close of today.”

“The player (Alhassan), per my checks is delighted by the new adventure and he’s assured coach Nuttall that he’ll make most out of the move and return as a better player next season.”

The club are reportedly considering moving young striker Agbashie Dotse on loan, but are pondering over the decision following injuries to some of the first team players.

