EXCLUSIVE: Hearts of Oak target Charbel Gomez starts training with Serie A giants Udinese

Hearts of Oak have been dealt a huge blow as their topmost target of the season Charbel Gomez has been spotted training with Italian giants Udinese for a possible move.

The Benin international who was reported to have inched close to joining the Ghanaian giants has swerved the Phobians for a more lucrative offer from The Little Zebras.

Gomez, who was a star player at the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations, was set to arrive in Ghana in a next week to complete talks with the Phobians and put pen to paper.

Insiders in the Hearts of Oak Recruitment Team had disclosed to GHANAsoccernet that the swift youngster has agreed to sign a two year deal with the Phobians.

But GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal that the dazzling winger has started training with Udinese this week and has no plans of joining the Phobians.

If Gomez ends up signing for Udinese, which looks set, he will be the second target Hearts have missed this season after losing Nigerien star Vitorien Adebayor to Inter Allies a fortnight ago.

Gomez dazzled on the left flank for the Squirrels who finished fourth at the tournament played in Ghana.

He was named in the tournament's Best XI by the Technical Study Group.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)