EXCLUSIVE: Hungarian side Ferencvaròs Budapest could face legal sanctions for altering Joseph Paintsil's contract

The football world could see a legal tag of war between handlers of Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil and his current club Ferencvaròs Budapest following what could be described as 'contract alteration.'

Handlers of the player have alleged that the Hungarian side has altered the contract of the player taking advantage of the rush-hour moment of the summer transfer window.

According to the German-based agent of the player, Emmanuel Gyasi, Ferencvaròs Budapest took advantage of the closure of the transfer window and the fact that he needed the opportunity for his player.

In an amazing turn of events, Emmanuel reveals that his outfit found out the Ferencvaròs never included the clause that indicates the player must get an increase in salary once the player hits five games, despite agreeing to put it in the contract.

This move, which is considered criminal by the agent and handlers of the player could land Ferencvaròs Budapest in big trouble as attempts are being made to table the matter at FIFA.

"There were so many clubs that needed Joseph but for obvious reasons couldn't sign him.

"I therefore decided to let him go to Ferencvaròs when they expressed interest so that he could have a feel of European football for the time being.

"So we had to complete all documentations very swift and by 11pm on the 31st (Transfer deadline date), we had still not been able to get all the information into the Transfer Marching System," he narrated.

"Finally we got the deal through and the boy finally signed a loan deal.

"But a month later, I found out that they never included the clause which says that the player receives an increase in salary once he hits five games. They did that to their advantage because we didn't have much time, " he added

The Hungarian side therefore stands a huge risk of facing the wrath of the law as the agent and leadership of Tema Youth are set to hand over the matter to FIFA for sanctity.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

