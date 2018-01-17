Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
EXCLUSIVE: IFK Goteborg misfits Lawson Sabah and Prosper Kasim handed trials by Danish second-tier side HB Köge

Published on: 17 January 2018
Lawson Sabah and Prosper Kasim are leaving IFK Goteborg.

Ghana youngsters Lawson Sabah and Prosper Kasim have been handed trials by Danish second-tier side HB Köge, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.  

The former Inter Allies players are to be shipped out by Swedish top-flight side IFK Göteborg.

They will be assessed by HB Köge until 20 January.

Prior to the 2015 season, IFK Göteborg acquired both Sabah and Kasim but .

Last season, defensive midfielder Lawson and winger Kasim were loaned to the Swedish Superettan sides Varberg and Norrby respectively.

