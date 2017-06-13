EXCLUSIVE: IK Sirius Ghanaian star Kingsley Sarfo close to joining Swedish giants Malmo FF

IK Sirius Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo is close to joining Swedish giants Malmo FF, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Representative of the 22-year-old has held advanced talks with Malmo with a deal expected to be finalized in the coming days.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the interest of Malmo has become concrete with a deal now nearer to go without a hitch.

The Ghanaian has a year left on his contract with the club and it has long been clear that Sirius expects sales during the summer.

The deal will become one of the most expensive transitions in the league if the club agree on a fee.

Sarfo turned down the request to play for Ghana after he was handed a call-up by coach Kwesi Appiah.

Swedish authorities have been working frenetically to acquire a Swedish passport for the talented midfielder in a move to prevent him from representing the African nation.

The breakout star has been one of the sensations in the Allsvenskan, scoring three goals and providing four assists in eleven matches.

He was named Player for the Month of April after becoming a mainstay of the newcomers.

