EXCLUSIVE: Inter Allies sack Japanese coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi

GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report that Premier League side Inter Allies have sacked coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

The Japanese-American tactician has been relieved off his duties with immediate effect due to gross indiscipline and insubordination towards the club's authority.

The former Hearts of Oak gaffer guided the Capelli Boys to the 6th position on the league table with 24 points after the end of the first round.

Kenichi made a surprise to the Ghanaian top-flight in November last year, 17 months after his shock exit from Hearts of Oak.

He parted company with the Phobians before the start of the second round of 2015/16 season.

By: Nuhu Adams