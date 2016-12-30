EXCLUSIVE: Leicester 'begs' Ghana FA to use Daniel Amartey for Middlesbrough clash

Leicester City will need midfielder Daniel Amartey for their January 02 league match against Middlesbrough and have written to the Ghana Football Association asking permission to use him, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Amartey has been invited for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and are obliged to release him after their 31 December tie against

They have to be given the green light by the Ghana federation to hold onto to him.

Amartey been a constant fixture in the Foxes starting XI and with Claudio Ranieri's side struggling, his services would be needed for their trip to the Riverside.

He deputized for injured Nampalys Mendy and slotted in well in the defensive midfielder role.

