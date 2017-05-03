EXCLUSIVE: Liberty Professionals steals match on Medeama to appoint Michael Osei as new coach

Liberty Professionals are expected to announce the appointment of Michael Osei as their new head coach next week, beating Medeama to his signature, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 45-year-old has agreed personal terms with the scientific soccer lads and will be unveiled next week, barring any last minute hitches.

GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal the former New Edubiase assistant coach will sign a three-year deal with the club in a massive appointment coup.

He has firmed up a long-term deal with Liberty expected to give him time and space to develop his capacity.

Highly-rated assistant coach Ignatius Osei Fosu will maintain his role while celebrated former Ghana Under-20 coach Sellas Tetteh will remain the technical director of the club.

It's a massive appointment coup for the Dansoman-based side, who have stolen a match on Medeama to land the former Kotoko midfielder.

He was on the verge of joining the Mauve and Yellows but appears negotiation hit a dead end.

Osei has been without a job since he left Kotoko last year under bitter circumstances.

By Rahman Osman

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)