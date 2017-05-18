EXCLUSIVE: Malmo FF and Krasnodar keen to sign talented IK Sirius Ghanaian star Kingsley Sarfo

IK Sirius Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo is attracting interest from Swedish giants Malmo FF and Russian outfit Russian Krasnodar, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 22-year-old youngster has emerged on the radar of the two sides after an explosive season in the Allsvenskan.

The newcomer has a year left on his current and remains unclear if IK Sirius can keep hold of him.

Swedish powerhouse Malmo FF as well as Russian outfit Krasnodar have enquired about the availability of the fast-rising Ghanaian.

Sirius coach Kim Bergstrand admits it will be difficult to retain the African.

"Kingsley has taken another step in the development and steady progress. There is a board question whether we will sell or not. All such things are complex. But there is a small chance that he will be left if he continues like this, Bergstrand told Soccer Channel

Sirius Club Manager Michael Lundgren is quoted on website fotbollskanalen.se as saying: "There is a lot of media speculation. Since it is clear that it appears more scouts and agents are following him."

Sarfo has netted three times for Sirius this season.

