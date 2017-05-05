EXCLUSIVE: Medeama complete signing of quartet, Asokwa Deportivo goalie Owusu Dacosta replaces Joseph Halm

Medeama have augmented their squad with the acquisition of four new players ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Former Ghana Under-17 goalkeeper Owusu Dacosta has joined from second-tier side Asokwa Deportivo.

The exciting shot-stopper has been brought in to replace Joseph Halm, who mutually parted ways with the Tarkwa-based side two weeks ago.

Also joining the Mauve and Yellows is ex-Danbor FC speedster Mohammed Amin Adams.

Ex-Tarkwa United offensive midfielder Meshack Odoom has also joined the books of the side. He is expected to taste his first Premier League action after excelling in division one.

Medeama have signed former Aduana Stars and Gold Stars striker Richard Arhin.

The quartet have been brought in to augment the squad ahead of the second half of the Ghanaian top-flight.

The 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners lie 11th on the league table after 13 games.

They host Elmina Sharks on match day-14 of the Ghana Premier League at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park on Sunday.

