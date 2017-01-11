EXCLUSIVE: Medeama head to Libya to play Al-Ahli Tripoli in a friendly on January 28

Ghanaian side Medeama will travel to Libya on January 26 to play Al-Ahli Tripoli in an international friendly, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The club's trip has been fully paid by their hosts who are celebrating victories in the league and cup competitions.

The Yellow and Mauves will travel to the North African country on January 26 before facing the side two days later.

The Tarkwa-based side will be away for three days with the friendly fixed for 28 January.

Medeama edged the North Africans 2-1 on aggregate in the CAF Confederation Cup campaign last year.

The friendly will afford Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey the chance to trim the rough edges of his team ahead of the start of the new season.

The Libyan side will play Ghanaian side Aduana Stars on January 20 before facing Kotoko four days later in the North African nation.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)