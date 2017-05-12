EXCLUSIVE: Medeama mutually part ways with striker Dominic Eshun

Medeama have mutually parted ways with striker Dominic Eshun, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Eshun joined the Mauve and Yellows from neigbhours Wassaman United three seasons ago.

But the young striker has struggled to cement his place in the team.

The two parties have agreed to part ways on mutual ground.

He becomes the fourth players to have left the club after Joshua Laryea, Emmanuel Ankobea and goalkeeper Joseph Halm.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)