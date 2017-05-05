EXCLUSIVE: Medeama part ways with midfielder Emmanuel Ankobea

Medeama have mutually parted ways with midfielder Emmanuel Ankobea after just a season, GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively reveal.

Ankobea joined the Mauve and Yellows from relegated Sekondi Hasaacas.

But the enforcer has struggled for game time leading to the decision to mutually part ways with the enforcer.

The midfielder did not kick a ball sine joining , prompting him to seek a new adventure elsewhere.

He becomes the third player to leave the club after goalkeeper Joseph Halm and midfielder Joshua Laryea.

