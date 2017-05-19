EXCLUSIVE: Medeama part ways with ex-Kotoko winger Bennett Ofori

Medeama have mutually parted ways with winger Bennett Ofori after just four-months at the club, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Ofori joined the Mauve and Yellows on a two-year deal after terminating his contract with Asante Kotoko.

It's unclear what might have sparked the latest decision from the two parties.

The former Berekum Chelsea winger will have to play the wait-game before joining any local club after the transfer window was shut on Monday.

He becomes the sixth player to leave on mutual ground following the exit of Joshua Laryea, Emmanuel Ankobea, Joseph Halm, Michael Ohene Asamoah and Dominic Eshun.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)