EXCLUSIVE: Medeama sign former Berekum Chelsea defender Richard 'Taribo' Adjei

Medeama have signed former Berekum Chelsea defender Richard Adjei on a two-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The experienced centre joins from second-tier side New Edubiase United.

The strong centre-back, nicknamed 'Taribo' is expected to join his new teammates in training this week.

Adjei becomes the fourth signing for the Mauve and Yellows after the club completed deals for Meschack Odoom, Mohammed Amin Adams and goalkeeper Owusu Dacosta.

He must fend off competition from Paul Aidoo, Awal Mohammed, Ibrahim Yaro and Daniel Ocran for a starting berth at the Tarkwa-based side.

