EXCLUSIVE: Medeama striker Benjamin Bature signs two-year contract extension

Medeama striker Benjamin Bature has signed a fresh two-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2019, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The youngster has been rewarded with an improved offer after excelling for the club since joining from Kumasi Cornestone.

Bature joined the Yellow and Mauves in 2014 and has become a mainstay of the club.

He played a pivotal role for the Tarkwa-based side as they reached the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup last year.

