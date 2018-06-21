EXCLUSIVE: Midfielder Reuben Acquah on trial at Swedish top-flight side Hammarby

Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Acquah is on trial at Swedish top-flight side Hammarby, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 21-year-old is expected to sign for the club for the rest of the campaign in the Scandinavian country.

"He is a player we have observed, but in the season he did not take much time because of the documentation. When the opportunity came to see assess him at the club, we wanted to invite him, " Hammarby's sporting director Jesper Jansson said.

Acquah was with Slovak side Dunajska Streda last season but could get the necessary documents to play in Slovakia.

He was previously with Albanian side Tirana for the 2016/2017 season where he made 24 appearances in the top-flight.