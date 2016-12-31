EXCLUSIVE: MLS side Columbus Crew to announce Jonathan Mensah signing next week
J. Mensah
Columbus Crew SC are expected to sign Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah as a designated player, GHANASoccernet.com understands.
A Major League Soccer source is reported to have confirmed on Friday to the Columbus Dispatch that the centre-back would be signed from Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala.
An official announcement is expected next week so he can re-united with his international teammate Harrison Afful who has been a huge hit.
Mensah has been training with the Black Stars in Accra ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which runs from 14 January to 05 February.