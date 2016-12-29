EXCLUSIVE: Nana Poku and Joseph Attamah to join Black Stars training in Accra

Striker Nana Poku and Turkey-based defender-cum-midfielder Joseph Attamah are expected to join the Black Stars pre-2017 Africa Cup of Nations training in Accra this week, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Poku has recently moved to UAE side Al Shabab on loan from Egyptian side Misr El Maqasha where he scored nine goals in the Egyptian top-flight.

Attamah helped Istanbul Basaksehir to finish the first half of the season on top of the Turkish Super Lig standings.

He made five league appearances and scored one goal.

The last two consecutive seasons, he was named Best Midfielder in the Turkish second-tier during his days at Adana Demirspor.

