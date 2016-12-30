EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle request to use Christian Atsu for January 02 clash

Newcastle United want the Ghana Football Association to grant them permission to use Christian Atsu for their Championship match against Blackburn Rovers on 02 January, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

This means the on-loan will be late in Ghana’s camp in Dubai for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Atsu has been impressive for the Magpies and been able to revive his club career.

He has scored three goals in 14 league matches.

