EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United, Juventus likely to open talks for Afriyie Acquah

Newcastle United and Juventus are both interested in Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah, GHANASoccernet sources understand.

It is predicted a summer tug-of-war for the transfer of the in-form Ghanaian is imminent.

Juventus have been informally asking questions about the 25-year old, and Newcastle manager Rafa Benítez had asked his club last season about possibilities around the player.

Widely regarded as one the best combative midfielders in the Italian Serie A, Acquah was tagged a priority by Benítez who we understand was ready to make a bid for the midfielder for last season's Championship campaign.

And, it's believed the Magpies are ready to meet his £8 million valuation.

Juventus, impressed by Acquah's high work rate and versatility across midfield, are ready to to offer city rivals Torino in the region of €7 million for the player.

Acquah is expected to be on Ghana duty this June and July.

