An English bidding war is brewing for Eintracht Braunschweig's wantaway defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh with newly-promoted Premier League side Huddersfield Town entering the race to sign the talented Ghanaian, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

In what could be a dramatic week, Huddersfied are keen to take the 25-year-old after securing promotion for the first time in the Premier League history.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner is hoping to gazump Wolves for the signature of the Ghanaian, who is expected to undergo medical at the West Midlands on Tuesday.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com can report that Huddersfield and Wolves are the two English clubs seeking to sign the right-back.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner, who is a German is hoping to use his root to convince the defender to join him in West Yorkshire.

Ayeh is leaving German Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig as a free agent with his contract set to expire next month.

