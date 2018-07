RC Lens have expressed huge interest in signing Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The French Ligue 2 side are still interested in shoring up their attack force despite signing Yannick Gomis.

Kyei,22, is still contracted with Stade de Reims until 2020.

He had a difficult season last term with only eight starts in 27 appearances and managed to score three goals.