EXCLUSIVE: Richard Kingson attends first CAF Goalkeeping Instructors Course to prepare for Black Stars job

GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report that ex-international Richard Kingson is in Cameroon for the first ever CAF Goalkeeping Instructors Course to prepare him for the Black Stars job.

The former Wigan and Blackpool gloves man attended the course alongside countryman Cudjoe Addo who is Goalkeepers trainer for Mauritius national team.

Addo is a former Ghana Premier League goalkeeper for Liberty and Power FC and is the immediate past goalkeepers trainer for the Black Queens.

The four-day programme started on Friday and will end on Monday, 08 May.

Kingson has been inactive since leaving Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics after they were relegated to the Division One League at the 2014/2015 season.

He is expected to be named new goalkeepers trainer for the Black Stars as Kwesi Appiah returns as head coach.

Kingson has rich experience in club and international football having played at two FIFA World Cup finals and five Africa Cup of Nations finals.

