EXCLUSIVE: Richard Kissi Boateng signs one-year deal with SuperSport after impressing in Cup win

Published on: 04 September 2017
OSAKA, JAPAN - DECEMBER 13: Richard Boateng of TP Mazembe is challenged by Mihael Mikic of Sanfrecce Hiroshima during the the FIFA Club World Cup Quarter Final match between TP Mazembe and Sanfrecce Hiroshima at Osaka Nagai Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Defender Richard Kissi Boateng has signed a one-year contract with Absa Premiership side SuperSport United, GHANSoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The former Ghana international shone for Matsatsantsa in their 2-1 win over the Nedbank Ke Yona Team on Sunday.

The left back lasted 80 minutes at the at the at the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.

Boateng has been snapped up by Eric Tinkler on a free transfer after a short stint with Liberty Professionals.

He left TP Mazembe in November last year after four years with the Ravens.

 

