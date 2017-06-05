EXCLUSIVE: SC Bastia beat Al Ain to the signing of Ghanaian starlet Edmund Arko Mensah

Sporting Club de Bastia have completed the signing of Ghanaian starlet Edmund Arko Mensah for €50,000 from Wa All Stars, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Arko Mensah, who was a core member of the Ghana Black Starlets team that won Silver at the just ended Africa Youth Championship in Gabon has penned a four-year deal to the French Ligue 2 side after impressing the club’s scouts at the tournament.

Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ain showed keen interest in purchasing the versatile defender, but the Blues stole the march off the Gulf-based side to secure the 16-year-old’s signature.

Bastia suffered relegation from the French Ligue 1 last season after finishing bottom of the table with 34 points from 38 games.

Mensah joined Wa All Stars from Sunyani D.C United prior to the start of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Reuben Obodai (Reuben Obodai17)

