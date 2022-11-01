EXCLUSIVE: Serbia-based winger Samuel Owusu included in Ghana’s provisional World Cup squad

FK Cukaricki star Samuel Owusu has been named to the Black Stars' provisional squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghanasoccernet can confirm Otto Addo has invited the winger, who has excelled this season in Serbia's top flight.

Owusu has not been called up to the Black Stars since the team were eliminated in the group stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in January of this year, but he has earned the latest call-up and is overjoyed.

The speedster has proven his worth whenever he has been given the chance to play for the Black Stars and is eager to contribute to the team if he makes the final squad.

Owusu hasn't missed a league game since missing the first two. He has appeared in 14 consecutive games, demonstrating his importance to FK Cukaricki, who are currently fourth in the Serbian league.

Otto Addo has submitted his provisional squad to FIFA and is working on naming final squad, expected to be 26 players, before Ghana’s first game at the World Cup on November 24 against Portugal.

Black Stars will also play South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage in Qatar.