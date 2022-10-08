EXCLUSIVE: Slavia Prague show interest in Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah has popped up on the radar of Czech giants Slavia Prague, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 19-year-old impressed managers of the Czech outfit during the UEFA Conference League game between CFR Cluj.

Despite the defeat at home in Romania, the teen sensation's display caught the attention of Slavia Prague, with vice President of the club confirming his team's interest.

"With the exception of the player Ibrahim Mbaye, who is part of the Senegal national team, a player who has more than 140 matches in Serie A, we have brought only young people. We have a new strategy, with players who will progress to the second team and train sometimes with the first team. With players I have loaned to other clubs," said Cristi Balaj as quoted by Playsport.

We still plan to bring in players who have not yet reached the age of 18 in the winter. Yeboah is an example. Those from Slavia Praga knew about him and they said they were interested and they are following him.

"Last night he proved that he deserves to play at first team level. I'm sorry that we don't have Romanian players who, at 19, have his qualities, and if there were, they would be very expensive," he concluded.

Yeboah has scored two goals in six matches for Club in the Romanian Liga I.