EXCLUSIVE: Sudanese side Hay Al Wandi sign Ghanaian kid Michael Oppong Aboagye

Sudanese side Hay Al Wandi have signed Ghanaian youngster Michael Oppong Aboagye on a three year deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The Sky FC skipper was top scorer for BA United in the GN Bank Division One League last season when he was playing on loan.

Aboagye was linked with Ghana Premier League newcomers Elimina Sharks but negotiations broke down.

Hay Al Wandi are currently sitting 7th on the Sudanese Premier League table after fifteen games.

By Nuhu Adams

