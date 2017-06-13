EXCLUSIVE: Swedish side IFK Göteborg hire Ghanaian Frank Boakye as youth team coach

Swedish side IFK Göteborg have hired Ghanaian Frank Boakye as a backroom staff of the club's youth team, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Boakye, originally from Ghana, has been in Sweden for the past 10 years.

He started training community football teams six years later.

The Ghanaian has been rewarded after being drafted into the backroom staff of the European side.

"My driving force stems from my childhood, "he says. When I came here, I was taken care of by my teachers," he said

"Even when I was young, I was driven to be with people and do something for my area. I want to be able to do so that someone else will get it as good as I've had it."

He added: "I've had very successful teams on the large. Big clubs have driven us to be more imaginative. This is football we're doing. At a young age, it should not matter what Club you belong to."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)