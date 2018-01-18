EXCLUSIVE: Swedish side Malmo FF lift suspension on Ghana winger Kingsley Sarfo

Allsvenskan giants Malmo FF have lifted the suspension on Ghana winger Kingsley Sarfo after he was slapped with rape allegations and the player has started training with the side again.

The decision to step down from their stand and permit the player to train with the team comes from the fact that the judicial process will take a lot of time to come to a conclusion and Malmo will have to wait for long if they hold on to the suspension.

Civic society laws do not permit Malmo FF to hold on to their decision as Sarfo will be considered innocent until proven otherwise.

According to Swedish practice, an employee must not be terminated for an indefinite period from his job solely on the basis of suspicion.

Therefore, the player's suspension is suspended pending the legal process and the Ghanaian will immediately start training with the side.

Malmo FF suspended the Ghana midfielder indefinitely after he was arrested over allegations of rape.

The Ghanaian player attended court in September where he was quizzed on his involvement with a girl who is far younger than he is and was not eligible for sex according to Swedish law.

Sarfo made his debut for Ghana when the Ghana Black Stars played the penultimate World Cup qualifier with Uganda in Kampala in October last year.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

