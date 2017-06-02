EXCLUSIVE: Tanzania giants Azam FC release Ghanaian duo Yahaya Mohammed and Samuel Afful

Tanzanian giants Azam FC have terminated the contracts of Ghanaian strike pair Yahaya Mohammed and Samuel Afful, top officials have told GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively.

It's unclear if the two players have been informed of the club's decision but GHANAsoccernet.com understands they will not return to the club next season after failing to make the cut.

Mohammed joined the Ice-Cream-Makers on a three-year bumper deal in November last year but he appears to have failed to replicate the form that caught the attention of the East African outfit.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed last week that Azam FC were seeking to offload former Hasaacas striker Samuel Afful, less than a year after joining the side in a surprised transfer coup.

Top officials of Azam have told GHANAsoccernet.com that the two players have been yanked off their books and will not be involved next season.

The East African side wants to shift focus on grooming talents from the club's academy.

They have decided to release the two Ghanaian players to free their books.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)