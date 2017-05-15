EXCLUSIVE: Tanzanian giants Azam FC seeking to offload Ghanaian striker Samuel Afful

Tanzanian giants Azam are seeking to shift Ghanaian striker Samuel Afful off their books, top officials of the club have told GHANAsoccernet.com.

GHANAsoccernet.com sleuth hounding indicate the East African side want to offload the striker due to lack of playing opportunities.

Afful joined the Ice-Cream Makers from relegated Ghanaian side Sekondi Hasaacas in November last year.

Afful has struggled to break into the team since joining, leaving to the potential decision to part ways at the end of the current season.

Top officials of the club has informed Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com that the Ghanaian will likely asked to look elsewhere at the end of the current campaign.

The former Ghana Under-20 striker was left out of the squad that beat Toto Africans 2-0 last Friday in a game which saw compatriots Daniel Amoah and Yakubu Mohammed featuring.

