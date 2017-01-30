Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

EXCLUSIVE: Tema Youth striker Jonathan Osabutey pens three and half year contract with Werder Bremen

Published on: 30 January 2017
Jonthan Osabutey and his agent after signing for Werder Bremen.

Ghana U20 striker Jonathan Osabutey signed a three-and-a-half year contract Werder Bremen,GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 19-year-old has been transferred from Ghana Premier League side Tema Youth.

Werder Bremen were convinced after watching him on Wyscout in a match against Midtjlland.

Osabutey was invited over for observation and he met expectations.

He was part of the Black Satellites team which failed to qualify for the 2017 African Youth Championship last year.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Coach says:
    January 30, 2017 05:29 pm
    Boss, he has been signed first for the U 17 and will play in the U 23 team next season. You sounded as if he has been signed for the Bundesliga team.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations