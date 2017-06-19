EXCLUSIVE: Top officials of Vision FC splits over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid scramble for youngster Gideon 'Muller' Offei

Top officials of model Ghanaian club Vision FC are sharply divided over the future of highly-rated Forward Gideon Ofori Offei who is a subject of intense bidding from European powerhouses Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Bayern Munich are keen to take the youngster, nicknamed 'Young Muller' due to similarities in playing style with German legend Thomas Muller.

The Attacking Forward , who turned 18 in January this year, is attracting lenses from the Bavarian side amid interest from Real Madrid

The Spanish side are lurking to pounce after scouts monitored the progress of the hugely talented Ghanaian enforcer.

Top officials of Vision FC are divided over the development as they seek to sort out the future of the technically gifted player.

"Yes it's true that we have received an offer from Bayern Munich while Real Madrid are also interested," Vision FC President Michael Osekre told GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively

"There are two school of thought at the moment and that appears to have delayed the move.

"The President is of the view he will be better served at Bayern Munich while the other management and technical team are also mooting for Real Madrid.

"However, I am hopeful we can reach a consensus on the matter so we can decide where to take him.

"But we have been humbled by the interest of these two biggest clubs in the world. At the end of the day, the collective interest of the player will be taken into consideration in the final analysis."

The young Ghanaian teen is a manipulator of space, a reader of the game, and in Offei's case, a player whose unorthodox idiosyncrasies represent a role extremely enviable for his age.

If he signed by any of the two giants, he will work his way through the club's youth system.

He is a prodigiously talented footballer who has engineered the fine form of the second-tier side this season.

The starlet, who has an eye for goal, has been tipped for greatness by the game's aficionados.

Vision FC have made earth-shattering transfer deals since its short emergence after selling Michael Baidoo to Danish side FC Midtjylland and Sadam Sulley to Polish giants Legia Warsaw.

By Patrick Akoto

