EXCLUSIVE: Turkish Super Lig Osmanlispor want to prise Isaac Cofie away from Genoa

Turkish side Osmanlispor have tabled an offer to sign Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie from Serie A side Genoa, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Cofie has struggled for game time at the beginning of the season and could be handed an escape route.

But time is running out on the 26-year-old to make up his mind before the transfer window shuts on Thursday.

Cofie managed 17 appearances last season for Genoa but yet to play competitive football this term.

